Comparing Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) and AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) and AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.4% of Cloudera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of AvePoint shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of Cloudera shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of AvePoint shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cloudera and AvePoint, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloudera 0 2 0 0 2.00 AvePoint 0 1 5 0 2.83

Cloudera currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.19%. AvePoint has a consensus price target of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 67.35%. Given AvePoint’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AvePoint is more favorable than Cloudera.

Profitability

This table compares Cloudera and AvePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloudera -15.73% -2.59% -1.31% AvePoint N/A -694.22% -9.84%

Volatility & Risk

Cloudera has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AvePoint has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cloudera and AvePoint’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloudera $869.26 million 5.45 -$162.73 million ($0.16) -99.94 AvePoint N/A N/A -$60.72 million N/A N/A

AvePoint has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cloudera.

Summary

AvePoint beats Cloudera on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc. engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc. provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

