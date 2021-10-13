Comparing Peak Fintech Group (NASDAQ:TNT) and Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Peak Fintech Group (NASDAQ:TNT) and Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.2% of Take-Two Interactive Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Take-Two Interactive Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Peak Fintech Group and Take-Two Interactive Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peak Fintech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Take-Two Interactive Software 0 6 17 0 2.74

Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus target price of $210.18, indicating a potential upside of 22.66%. Given Take-Two Interactive Software’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Take-Two Interactive Software is more favorable than Peak Fintech Group.

Profitability

This table compares Peak Fintech Group and Take-Two Interactive Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peak Fintech Group -6.77% -13.09% -7.18% Take-Two Interactive Software 19.45% 17.92% 9.66%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Peak Fintech Group and Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peak Fintech Group $31.87 million 22.96 -$2.04 million N/A N/A Take-Two Interactive Software $3.37 billion 5.92 $588.89 million $6.29 27.24

Take-Two Interactive Software has higher revenue and earnings than Peak Fintech Group.

Summary

Take-Two Interactive Software beats Peak Fintech Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peak Fintech Group

Peak Fintech Group, Inc. is an information technology portfolio management company, which engages in assembling, financing, and managing a portfolio of companies and assets in some of the tech sectors. It operates through the following segments: Fintech Platform, Financial Services, and Other. The Fintech Platform segment comprises procurement and distribution of products within a specific supply chain or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms. The Financial Services segment provides commercial loans to entrepreneurs and SMEs and giving turn-key credit outsourcing services to banks and other lending institutions. The Other segment includes activity and unallocated portion of the Canadian parent company’s services and all non-operating holdings registered in Hong Kong and China. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. The company was founded by Ryan A. Brant in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

