Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Compass Diversified has a dividend payout ratio of 59.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Compass Diversified to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.6%.

Compass Diversified stock opened at $31.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -238.54 and a beta of 1.84. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $32.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $487.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.74 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gordon M. Burns purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $137,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $344,803.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider D Eugene Ewing acquired 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $28,953.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 17,842 shares of company stock worth $493,060 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Compass Diversified stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 757,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,084 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.17% of Compass Diversified worth $19,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CODI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Compass Diversified in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

