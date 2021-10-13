COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Gap Down to $31.47

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.47, but opened at $30.76. COMPASS Pathways shares last traded at $31.04, with a volume of 787 shares traded.

CMPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.94 and a 200 day moving average of $34.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.34.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Logos Global Management LP increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,428,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 22.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 797,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,423,000 after purchasing an additional 148,243 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP raised its position in COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 269,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 19,013 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 225,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after buying an additional 14,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 220,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after buying an additional 29,922 shares during the last quarter. 18.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.