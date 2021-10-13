Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 747,900 shares, a growth of 249.3% from the September 15th total of 214,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 412,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of CPPMF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.60. 151,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,041. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88. The company has a market cap of $545.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $115.65 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Copper Mountain Mining in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities upgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.95 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.49.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

