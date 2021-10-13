Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 747,900 shares, a growth of 249.3% from the September 15th total of 214,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 412,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Shares of CPPMF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.60. 151,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,041. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88. The company has a market cap of $545.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $115.65 million during the quarter.
About Copper Mountain Mining
Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Recommended Story: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.