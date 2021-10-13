Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target Cut to C$4.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPPMF. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.95 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.49.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPPMF opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Copper Mountain Mining has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.03 million and a PE ratio of 6.17.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.65 million for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 23.73%.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

