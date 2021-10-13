Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,071,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,565,000 after acquiring an additional 124,423 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,792,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,429,000 after acquiring an additional 179,695 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,136,000 after acquiring an additional 123,882 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,674,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,836,000 after acquiring an additional 110,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,047,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,914,000 after acquiring an additional 23,327 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CORT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 6,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $132,463.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,631.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $162,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,694 shares of company stock worth $2,840,221. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.52 and a 1-year high of $31.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.57.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $91.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.83 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 19.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

