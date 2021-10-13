Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CLB. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.36.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

CLB opened at $30.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average of $32.86. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 3.19.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $118.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.85 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 27.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Core Laboratories by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.