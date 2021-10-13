Cornichon Hits Market Capitalization of $2.26 Million (CORN)

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 13th. Cornichon has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $9,912.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cornichon has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. One Cornichon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cornichon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00070905 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.33 or 0.00119253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00075080 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,971.05 or 0.99718158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,611.56 or 0.06212385 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Cornichon Coin Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 16,457,503 coins and its circulating supply is 16,215,654 coins. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Cornichon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cornichon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cornichon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cornichon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cornichon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.