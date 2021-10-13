Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.73.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Corteva by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Corteva by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,017,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,127,000 after acquiring an additional 795,174 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Corteva by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,949,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,331,000 after acquiring an additional 510,748 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Corteva by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,128,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,494,000 after acquiring an additional 72,805 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Corteva by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,989,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,468,000 after acquiring an additional 144,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corteva stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.45. 7,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,221,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.67. Corteva has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The company has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

