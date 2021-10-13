Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,950 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Corteva were worth $10,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,017,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,127,000 after acquiring an additional 795,174 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Corteva by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,439,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,916,000 after purchasing an additional 685,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Corteva by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,989,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,468,000 after purchasing an additional 144,595 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 8,489.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,923,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Corteva by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,475,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,806 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $41.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.67. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTVA. Mizuho began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

