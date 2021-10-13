Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) were up 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.33 and last traded at $35.17. Approximately 4,283 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 548,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.11.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BASE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Couchbase from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Couchbase from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Couchbase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Get Couchbase alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.23 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Couchbase Inc will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Couchbase Company Profile (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.