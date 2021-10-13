Covalent (CQT) Price Hits $1.26 on Major Exchanges

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for about $1.26 or 0.00002188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $62.52 million and $13.81 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Covalent has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00071307 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00076130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.58 or 0.00117473 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,377.35 or 0.99740078 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,580.31 or 0.06223720 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

