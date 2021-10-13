Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €61.00 by UBS Group

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €61.00 ($71.76) price target from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Covestro in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Covestro in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Covestro in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Covestro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €69.23 ($81.45).

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of 1COV opened at €58.72 ($69.08) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €56.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is €56.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion and a PE ratio of 8.37. Covestro has a 12 month low of €39.50 ($46.47) and a 12 month high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.