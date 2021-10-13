Covington Capital Management Acquires 38,781 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,781 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,022,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,046,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,418 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,823,515 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $993,555,000 after buying an additional 312,339 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,053,341,000 after buying an additional 9,134,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,184,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $811,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Shares of UBER traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.53. The stock had a trading volume of 261,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,077,230. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $87.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.57 and its 200 day moving average is $48.05. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

