Covington Capital Management Buys 1,042 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 39.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 23,065 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 8.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 34.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.56. The company had a trading volume of 57,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,904,918. The company has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.70.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KHC. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.90.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

