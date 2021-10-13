Covington Capital Management Increases Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $9,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 555.6% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 50,490.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total value of $1,765,622.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,181 shares of company stock worth $23,716,763. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.20.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.18. The stock had a trading volume of 15,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.49 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

