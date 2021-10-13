Covington Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,029,084,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,313 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 803.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 983,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,142,000 after acquiring an additional 874,979 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $142,597,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 62.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,659,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,112,000 after purchasing an additional 640,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. OTR Global cut Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.14.

DG stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,997. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $239.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

