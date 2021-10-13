Covington Capital Management Sells 330 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Covington Capital Management decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 152.2% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $96.46. The stock had a trading volume of 51,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,331. The stock has a market cap of $150.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.95. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.71%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

