Cream Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $82.88 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. During the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cream Finance coin can currently be bought for $134.46 or 0.00231890 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $82.88 million and $5.67 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00045248 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.13 or 0.00210624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00093527 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance is a coin. It launched on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

