Crown (NYSE:CCK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

CCK has been the subject of several other reports. Truist started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a positive rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.33.

NYSE:CCK opened at $101.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.88 and its 200 day moving average is $104.82. Crown has a 12 month low of $79.90 and a 12 month high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Crown’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Crown will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

In related news, Director B Craig Owens purchased 2,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Crown by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 352,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,998,000 after buying an additional 178,500 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Crown by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 50,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth $1,151,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 43,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,089,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,679,000 after purchasing an additional 257,198 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

