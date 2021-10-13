CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.65

Shares of CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.65 and traded as high as $1.77. CSI Compressco shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 32,480 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $81.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.80.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 1,010.68% and a negative net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $69.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.82 million. Research analysts predict that CSI Compressco LP will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.04%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CSI Compressco by 8.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CSI Compressco by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 824,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 43,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,687 shares during the last quarter. 17.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

