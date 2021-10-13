DAD (DAD) Trading Down 0.6% Over Last Week

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. In the last week, DAD has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One DAD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAD has a total market cap of $70.18 million and approximately $890,535.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00044356 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.56 or 0.00208676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.25 or 0.00093119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

About DAD

DAD (DAD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official website is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

