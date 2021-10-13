Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 9,300 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 21.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 21,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 22,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day moving average of $36.78. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.