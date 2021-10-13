Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Reduces Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 29.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COO opened at $401.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $314.29 and a 1-year high of $463.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.04.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total transaction of $32,690,241.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,387 shares of company stock valued at $35,732,390. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on COO. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $423.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.08.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

