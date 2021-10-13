Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 10,170 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 52.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,170 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $2,869,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $5,346,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 19.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 0.8% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 93,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,527,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 73,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.75.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,627.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO David William Sides sold 3,420 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.38, for a total value of $527,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,945.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,504 in the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $131.68 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.67 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.88 and a 200-day moving average of $152.95.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

