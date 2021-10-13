Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 200 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 4.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,444,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,037,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 17.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 86,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,530,000 after acquiring an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. CLSA upgraded shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.22.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene purchased 2,543,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $7,249,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 165,529 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $302.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,689.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 565,258 shares of company stock worth $75,736,510 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene stock opened at $357.92 on Wednesday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $219.20 and a 1-year high of $426.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.03.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.74) by ($1.49). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 138.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.60 million. Research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

