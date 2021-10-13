Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 555 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 279.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $141.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.74 and a 200-day moving average of $139.20. The company has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $153.54.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.08.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,187.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

