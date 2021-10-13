Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $324.45

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $324.45 and traded as high as $331.94. Daily Journal shares last traded at $331.94, with a volume of 929 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 14.00 and a quick ratio of 14.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.08 million, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.56 million during the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 286.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.87%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Daily Journal by 8.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Daily Journal by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Daily Journal during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Daily Journal by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Daily Journal by 6.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 40.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daily Journal Company Profile (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation. The Journal Technologies segment provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.