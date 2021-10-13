Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $324.45

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $324.45 and traded as high as $331.94. Daily Journal shares last traded at $331.94, with a volume of 929 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 14.00 and a quick ratio of 14.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.08 million, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.75.
Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.56 million during the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 286.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.87%.
Daily Journal Company Profile (NASDAQ:DJCO)
Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation. The Journal Technologies segment provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies.
