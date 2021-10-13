Daqo New Energy Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $14.34 Per Share (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Daqo New Energy in a report issued on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wan now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $14.34 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.32. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $139.10 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Daqo New Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $17.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.61 EPS.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $441.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.00 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 38.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Nomura upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.16.

NYSE:DQ opened at $65.66 on Wednesday. Daqo New Energy has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $130.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 339.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,786,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,196 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 4,159.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,142,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,319 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,784,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,572,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,269,000 after purchasing an additional 634,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,171,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,161,000 after purchasing an additional 589,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

