Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $69.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Daqo New Energy Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high-quality polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers. The polysilicon is further processed into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions. Daqo New Energy Corp., formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited, is headquartered in Wanzhou, The People’s Republic of China. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on DQ. Nomura Instinet upgraded Daqo New Energy from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Nomura upgraded Daqo New Energy from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.16.

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $65.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Daqo New Energy has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $441.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.00 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 38.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Daqo New Energy will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DQ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,718,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 11.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

