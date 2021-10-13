Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $420.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) will announce sales of $420.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $418.90 million to $421.20 million. Daseke reported sales of $375.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. Daseke had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 90.83%. The company had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.70 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DSKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Daseke in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daseke from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

In related news, COO Rick Alan Williams sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $2,282,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,980.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSKE. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Daseke during the second quarter worth $3,277,000. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daseke during the first quarter worth $3,799,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 151.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 534,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 321,904 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daseke during the second quarter worth $1,277,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Daseke by 242.5% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 196,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 139,460 shares in the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daseke stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,573. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. Daseke has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $10.23. The firm has a market cap of $592.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average of $7.92.

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

