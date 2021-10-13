David A. Rosa Sells 17,228 Shares of Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Stock

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Director David A. Rosa sold 17,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $53,062.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BTCY stock opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. Biotricity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04.

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Biotricity, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BTCY. Noble Financial started coverage on Biotricity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Biotricity in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Biotricity in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Biotricity Company Profile

Biotricity, Inc is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It also involves in delivering, remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

