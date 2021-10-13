Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Decibel Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments to restore and improve hearing and balance. Decibel Therapeutics is based in BOSTON. “

Get Decibel Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Decibel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of DBTX opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $199.18 million and a PE ratio of -0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.29. Decibel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $24.39.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts forecast that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Decibel Therapeutics news, insider Laurence Reid bought 10,000 shares of Decibel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,849 shares in the company, valued at $197,486.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Decibel Therapeutics Company Profile

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

Further Reading: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Decibel Therapeutics (DBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.