Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

NASDAQ:DH opened at $39.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

