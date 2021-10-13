Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DROOF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

OTCMKTS DROOF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,335. Deliveroo has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.73.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.