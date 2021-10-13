Deri Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $42.02 Million (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded up 38.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded up 175.2% against the U.S. dollar. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $22.48 million and approximately $42.02 million worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000849 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00063191 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.07 or 0.00117106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00074977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,324.49 or 0.99561817 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,464.74 or 0.06235130 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

