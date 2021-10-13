Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Herman Miller by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 15,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Herman Miller stock opened at $37.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $51.24.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $789.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.20 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.03%. Herman Miller’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.52%.

In other Herman Miller news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 12,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $527,274.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,181.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Herman Miller Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

