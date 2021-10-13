Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stake in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 202,766 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 45,731 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CalAmp were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CalAmp by 5,641.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in CalAmp by 140.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,369 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 18,316 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CalAmp by 11.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp during the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 47.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 150,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 48,697 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average of $12.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.59. CalAmp Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $14.51.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $79.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.91 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAMP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of CalAmp in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CalAmp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

