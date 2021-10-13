Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target to $36.00

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its target price upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.09 to $13.90 in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.15.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $27.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.12. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.12.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The business had revenue of $21.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lubert Adler Management Company LP increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP now owns 58,128,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,063 shares in the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $332,313,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,974,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,934,000 after purchasing an additional 24,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,295,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,136,000 after acquiring an additional 9,641 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

