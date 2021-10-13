Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY)

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TLPFY. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Teleperformance in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleperformance currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS TLPFY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,914. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.97. Teleperformance has a twelve month low of $149.70 and a twelve month high of $229.47.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

