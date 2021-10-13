Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 72.6% from the September 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DPSGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Post from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Deutsche Post from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

OTCMKTS:DPSGY traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,240. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.55. The company has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $72.04.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $23.46 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

