Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 72.6% from the September 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
DPSGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Post from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Deutsche Post from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.
OTCMKTS:DPSGY traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,240. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.55. The company has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $72.04.
About Deutsche Post
Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.
