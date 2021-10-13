Devery (EVE) Price Up 33.6% Over Last Week

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Devery coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Devery has traded up 33.6% against the U.S. dollar. Devery has a total market cap of $201,799.20 and approximately $7,941.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Devery Profile

EVE is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. The official website for Devery is devery.io . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Buying and Selling Devery

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

