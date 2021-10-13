DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) Short Interest Update

DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 70.9% from the September 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,908,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in DHB Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $485,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in DHB Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $3,003,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in DHB Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $2,660,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DHB Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $975,000.

DHBC opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. DHB Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

