Dialight (LON:DIA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $319.41

Dialight plc (LON:DIA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 319.41 ($4.17) and traded as high as GBX 368 ($4.81). Dialight shares last traded at GBX 352 ($4.60), with a volume of 289 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 358.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 319.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £114.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.67.

About Dialight (LON:DIA)

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and end-to-end linear; and wall packs/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Dialight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.