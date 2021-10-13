Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.30.

A number of research firms have commented on DSX. Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research downgraded Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Diana Shipping stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,637,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,072. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.19 million, a PE ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $44.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. Equities analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.