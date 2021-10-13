DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

Research analysts at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 89.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of DICE opened at $24.23 on Monday. DICE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $40.50.

DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

