DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 147.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of DICE opened at $24.23 on Monday. DICE Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $40.50.

About DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

