Digital Asset Monetary Network (OTCMKTS:DATI) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) traded up 9.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 201 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 59,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.20.

About Digital Asset Monetary Network (OTCMKTS:DATI)

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a Public Accelerator-Incubator. It invests in, develops, and acquires disruptive and innovations that solve problems through digital platforms and other electronic applications. The company was founded on April 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Riverdale, NY.

