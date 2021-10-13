Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Seeyond

Seeyond raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,104,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,635,966,000 after acquiring an additional 125,355 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,119,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,673,110,000 after buying an additional 382,954 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,343,744,000 after buying an additional 700,660 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,923,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,752,000 after acquiring an additional 110,936 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DLR traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.16. 18,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,000. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $168.30.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. Research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 22,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.04, for a total value of $3,729,647.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,771.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.91.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

